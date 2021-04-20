‘Black in Edmonds: After the Verdict’ roundtable discussion set for April 24

The next segment of Black in Edmonds will focus on what’s happened in Edmonds since the death of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked worldwide protests.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank will moderate the discussion virtual discussion, with the following panelists announced so far:

Micah Tolbert: Edmonds College student

Mike Schindler: CEO, Operation Military Family

Adam Cornell: Snohomish County Prosecuter

Mark Davis: civil engineer

Darnesha Weary: owner, Black Coffee Northwest

Dedie Davis: wedding and event planner, City of Edmonds Equity Task Force member

Zoom registration is limited. The event will also be live-streamed on the Alicia In Edmonds Facebook page.