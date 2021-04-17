Bloodworks makes emergency appeal for blood donations

Facing the biggest blood shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, Bloodworks Northwest has made an urgent call for blood donations.
The organization says the shortage is caused by “a perfect storm” of events, including confusion over post COVID-19 vaccination donation eligibility (it’s OK to donate blood after having the vaccine, officials say), a string of unseasonably warm spring weather (when donors tend to skip more appointments), record high blood usage at hospitals across the Pacific Northwest, and a national blood shortage.
Transfusions are at 118%, indicating continuing high patient need (as more surgeries are now being scheduled) and blood supplies hovering at a 24-hour supply. Assistance from blood centers across the country is limited or uncertain as a national shortage has impacted the ability of other blood centers to respond. With so few units of blood on the shelves, our community is one major accident away from crisis.
Community members of all blood types can book appointments at Donor Centers and Pop-Up Blood Drives in April.
Dear MEN Community:
I have meant to donate blood for years but never followed through. I heard the plea/request on the radio and went to the website. They have a site close by in Lynnwood in the Trader Joe’s shopping complex. The link lists sites with direct tel nos. I called the Lynnwood site and immediately spoke with a delightful human. No “listen closely as our prompts have changed” etc. Made my appt for the next day. Donation took 1/2 hour top to bottom and was painless. (Actual needle time less than 10 minutes. I learned so much about community blood, platelet, and plasm needs. I hope my personal feedback is helpful to those considering becoming blood donors.