City council April 6 set to discuss Walkable Main Street, grocery workers’ hazard pay

The relaunch of Walkable Main Street this summer and a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to require Edmonds grocery stores to offer their workers hazard pay are among the items on the Tuesday, April 6, Edmonds City Council agenda.

According to the council agenda, the city administration intends to proceed with Walkable Main Street this summer, “but in advance of any firm decisions regarding timing, extent of closures, enhancements, amenities, etc., we have reached out to the community, the merchants, and now to city council.” The program closed Main Street between 3rd and 6th Avenues to vehicles last summer, running on Saturdays and Sundays from June 20-Oct. 11.

A Walkable Main Street survey conducted in March garnered responses from 1,332 people and there were 629 individual comments, of which “88% expressed support for Walkable Main Street,” the council agenda said. You can see the survey results in this link to the council agenda.

Under the mayor’s proposal, Edmonds grocery stores that employ 500 or more workers statewide would be required to pay their employees an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay until the COVID-19 emergency subsides.

In addition, the council is scheduled to discuss a procedural-related resolution related to the code of conduct for the mayor and members of city boards, commissions and work groups, plus a draft set of rules aimed at providing “greater clarity and understanding about the roles, rights, and responsibilities of city councilmembers.”

The council is also set to hear the annual report from Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board.

The council meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone can raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast cable channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.