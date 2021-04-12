City council set to meet jointly with planning board, review tree regulation amendments April 13

A joint meeting wtih the Edmonds Planning Board and continued review of proposed amendments to the city’s tree regulations are among the items on the Tuesday, April 13 Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda.

Prior to the business meeting, the council will meet in committees — which are work sessions for council and staff — with the following agendas:

Parks and Public Works, 4 p.m.

1. Presentation of a settlement agreement for Dayton Street Pump Station Project

2. Civic Park project construction contracts

3. Edmonds Marsh Right of Entry Agreement

4. Presentation of a professional services aAgreement with CM Design Group, LLC for the 76th Avenue overlay project

5. Presentation of a 10-ft dedication for 70th Avenue West right-of-way adjacent to 15809 70th Ave. W.

6. Presentation of a pedestrian easement at 8609 244th St. S.W.

7. Project update on the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project

8. Report on construction cids for the Phase 8 Sewerline Replacement Project

Planning, Public Safety and Personnel, 5 p.m.

1. Interlocal agreement with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County

2. Code amendment to restore Planning Board appointment schedule

3. New building division job description for permitting supervisor

4. Renewal of interlocal agreement with Edmonds School District for issuance of keys to access school buildings in emergencies

5. Human Services program manager job description revision

6. Paid family and medical leave policy changes

Finance, 6 p.m.

1. Civic Park – project construction contracts

2. February 2021 monthly financial report

3. 2021 April budget amendment

4. Public Facilities District financial presentation

