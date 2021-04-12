City of Edmonds launches mobile-friendly website

As of last week, those visiting the City of Edmonds online at edmondswa.gov are viewing a new version of the city’s website.

The new site migrated from an internally-hosted and maintained-server to a cloud-based, vendor-hosted platform. According to the city, the new website was a yearlong effort involving all city departments.

As online consumption shifts to predominantly mobile users, the new site provides users with a mobile-friendly platform and easier navigation menu. Searching is tightly integrated across all media. The new site serves current content, minimizing obsolete information and broken links.

“Launching the new site on this platform will give residents access to city information more quickly and efficiently, whether they are accessing from their phone or desktop,” says Brian Tuley, the city’s information systems manager.

The city said it has initiated a request for major search engines to re-index the site. During the re-index period, which may last several days, inconsistent search results may be returned from search engines like Google or Yahoo. For example, results from the old site may be served until the re-index is complete. However, performing a search on the city website itself will be current and accurate.

Other systems and services referenced by the main Edmonds website remain unchanged.

These include:

Permits: https://mybuildingpermit.com/

Council meetings: http://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx

Ordinances, resolutions, land use files: https://weblink.edmondswa.gov/

Parks Rec Zone: https://apm.activecommunities.com/edmondsparksandrec/Home

Maps / GIS information: https://maps.edmondswa.gov/

Pet licensing: https://www.petdata.com/for-pet-owners/edm

For questions or issues regarding the new website, contact Brian Tuley at brian.tuley@edmondswa.gov for assistance.

###