City of Edmonds petitions State Supreme Court to overrule decision throwing out gun storage ordinance

In the latest legal maneuverings around Edmonds’ much-contested gun storage and unauthorized use ordinance (Ordinance 4120), the City of Edmonds has filed a petition with the Washington State Supreme Court asking it to overrule the recent state Appeals Court decision that effectively invalidated the ordinance.

Passed in 2018, the Edmonds gun ordinance addresses two functional issues. The first mandates safe storage of firearms (section 5.26.020), and the second addresses and provides penalties for unauthorized use of firearms (section 5.26.030). The latter is intended to address such things as unsecured firearms being used by children, being stolen or being used in a crime.

Passage of the ordinance set the stage for a series of legal actions pitting gun rights advocates against the city, with opponents questioning the validity and legality of the law, specifically arguing that it is in violation of the Washington State Preemption Statute (RCW 9.41.290), which reserves authority over firearm regulation to the state. See earlier My Edmonds News story for additional details and a summary history/timeline of the various legal actions.

The most recent of these legal actions was a Feb. 22 ruling by Washington State Appeals Court. In it, the court found the Edmonds law violated the Washington State Preemption statute, stating that the state law “unambiguously preempts” both the storage and unauthorized use provisions of the city’s ordinance, effectively throwing out the entire Edmonds law.

In its petition to the high court, filed March 25, the city argues that the Appeals Court decision was based on an overly broad interpretation of “field of firearm regulation” as defined in the Washington State Preemption statute, rather than adhering strictly to those individual criteria specifically enumerated in the law. The city further argues that the Appeals Court decision goes against legal precedent set in past similar cases both from the Washington State Appeals Court and the State Supreme Court, and cites specific references to each.

The city’s petition also raises concerns that a legal precedent that broadly interprets the preemption provisions would create unnecessary confusion regarding which firearm-related regulations are preempted and which are not. A ruling favoring more narrow interpretation would provide “clarity and guidance” to both jurisdictions and their citizens who call on “their local governments to act to prevent tragedies,” the petition said.

According to Edmonds City Attorney Jeff Taraday, “it is the city’s hope that a favorable ruling by the Supreme Court would allow the entire ordinance to stand.”

For Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, it comes down to protecting Edmonds citizens from gun violence.

“We are appealing to the highest court in our state because our children’s safety is at risk from gun violence,” Nelson said in an email to My Edmonds News. “Every public health expert agrees that safe storage of firearms saves lives. We are not going to stop protecting children from gun violence until the violence stops. We will keep on finding solutions to this public health crisis because our children have the right to live in our community free from this preventable gun violence.”

— By Larry Vogel