Council finalizes 6-month ordinance banning large-tree removal; OKs planning board appointment schedule

It’s official: The City of Edmonds now has an interim six-month ordinance on the books that prohibits the removal of large trees on private property.

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday night meeting reviewed a resolution outlining findings of fact that support continuing the ordinance, which was discussed in detail at last week’s meeting that included a required public hearing. The council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to continue it, with Councilmember Diane Buckshnis — who has advocated for even stricter tree-cutting regulations — voting no.

The idea behind the ordinance, which the council approved March 2, is to give the city time to work on additional, more detailed tree regulations to be included in city code — stage 2 of a two-stage process for updating the city’s tree regulations.

The interim ordinance prohibits the removal of larger “heritage trees” — defined as 24 inches in diameter at breast height — unless those trees are deemed hazardous. As an emergency measure, it became effective immediately after its March 2 passage.

While discussion on the tree ordinance was short, the council did have lengthy debate about other matters, which cut into the alotted meeting time and necessitated the postponement of some agenda items to a future meeting.

A main topic of conversation Tuesday night was a proposed code amendment to realign the appointment schedule for the Edmonds Planning Board, which is comprised of seven members and one alternate — all appointed by the mayor with city council confirmation. While city code specifies that the positions are staggered and that two positions on the board expire each year, at some point in the past five of the appointed terms got off track.

In an effort to correct this, City Attorney Jeff Taraday proposed two options for council consideration, and after much discussion the council ended up voting 6-1 (Council President Susan Paine voting no) to approve alternative ordinance 2. Approval came after an amendment by Councilmember Vivian Olson passed on a 4-3 vote (Councilmembers Luke Distelhorst, Diane Buckshis and Kristiana Johnson joining Olson in voting yes). Under the amended ordinance, three of the seven planning board positions (2, 3 and 4) will temporarily become five-year terms to get the appointments back on track.

In other action, the council:

-Approved a policy change to the city’s Paid Family & Medical Leave policy. The program, required by state law, took effect on Jan 1, 2020, and allows anyone working 820 hours in a year (about 40% of a full-time, 40-hour week job) to take leave to care for a baby or family member, with up to 90% of regular pay covered by the State of Washington. These payments are funded by payroll deductions and employer contributions that began in 2019. Under city policy, employees can supplement their state payments by using eligible paid leave balances; however those payments are capped at 100% of gross weekly wages. City Human Resources Analyst Emily Wagener told the council that this 100% cap negatively impacts employees who work part-time or earn lower wages, for several reasons, including the fact they receive far less in supplemental leave payments. To address this, the council approved a staff proposal to increase the cap on total wages to 150% for those employees who are unable to continue to pay at the 100% level.

. -Okayed an April budget amendment that included the following: $50,000 allocated to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Deparment to cover hiring a consultant to provide parks planning support; $20,000 to the parks department for “wetland delination services” to meet permitting requirements for Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteer work; $80,000 to the Street Department to purchase a mini excavator for use by the city’s sidewalk crew; $90,000 to hire a consultant to assist in developing formal policies for the city’s utility fund reserves; and $227,400 to cover cost-of-living adjustments included in recently extended labor contracts.

– Authorized a consultant agreement with Conservation Technix for $143,000 to oversee the city’s Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Plan update

– Approved a staff recommendation to reject all bids received for the Civic Field renovation project and re-bid the project as quickly as possible to address confusion arising during the original bid process.

— By Teresa Wippel