Council unanimously approves amended tree regulations, hears from planning board

After weeks of discussion, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved an amended version of tree regulations approved in early March — although there is still some wordsmithing to do.

The 7-0 vote came after the council — led by Senior Planner Kernan Lien — laboriously worked through amendments to the regulations it approved March 2, which were aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property.

One main sticking point during Tuesday night’s discussions focused on developing a process to govern those cases when developers can’t meet city requirements to retain or replace existing trees on a site. While the regulations include an option for developers to pay a “fee in lieu” of replacement — at a cost of $1,000 per tree removed — councilmembers were clear Tuesday night they wanted to encourage tree retention whenever possible.

To address this desire, City Attorney Jeff Taraday advised councilmembers that the city needed to develop “a rigorous procedural requirement” to take a closer look when a developer asserted that tree retention wasn’t feasible — a public process that could possibly involve the city’s hearing examiner. It was proposed that a council subcommittee be formed to explore this concept, which will be incorporated at a later date into the approved regulations.

The council also has an interim emergency six-month ordinance on the books — also approved March 2 — that prohibits the removal of trees greater than 24 inches in diameter from any private property unless those trees are deemed hazardous. That measure was aimed at giving the council time to work on more detailed tree regulations to be included in city code. That additional effort — which staff outlined as stage 2 of a two-stage process for updating the city’s tree regulations — is expected to take several months, including review by the Edmonds Planning Board.

Prior to its work on tree regulations, the council held its annual joint meeting with the planning board, which advises the city regarding regional and local planning, and assists in developing Edmonds’ comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances. Chair Mike Rosen ran through a list of 11 priorities for the board this year, which included additional work on tree regulations, as well as houosing and parks issues, and code updates related to the city’s Climate Action Plan, low impact subdivisions and stormwater, and sustainable development.

Rosen asked if there was anything the planning board could do to better serve the council and one answer was more frequent communication between the board and council. In addition, Rosen pledged to increase public engagement and in particular involve the city’s youth in the planning board’s work. Councilmembers also thanked the all-volunteer board for their work on various issues before them.

In other business, the topic of Walkable Main Street — and ideas for modifying it to better accommodate retailers– also was raised during the council’s public comment period. Two downtown Edmonds merchants and a former city councilmember encouraged the council to push for limiting the street closure program to Sundays only, a concept that has been gaining momentum since the launch of the Save Our Saturdays campaign last weekend.

“While Walkable Main Street was popular during the pandemic, the effects of the street closures on our businesses have been very uneven, ” former Councilmember Dave Teitzel said. He added that while the program launched last year “has greatly benefited our eateries and bars,” retail businesses that rely on Saturday business “have reported negative effects from the program, experiencing revenue reductions of 30-50%.”

