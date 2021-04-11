Donate at Lynnwood’s Washington Federal Bank for Meadowdale Key Club food drive

Meadowdale High School’s Key Club and the Edmonds Kiwanis are sponsoring a food drive, and donations can be made at the Lynnwood branch of Washington Federal Bank, 5809 196th St. S.W. across from Big Lots.
Food donations will go to young people in the Edmonds School District who are struggling with hunger.
Drop off your donations by April 13.
