Donors needed immediately as blood shortage continues

Bloodworks Northwest has declared a “Code Red” alert due to the significantly low blood supply, affecting local hospitals and trauma centers across the Pacific Northwest over the last three weeks.

The near-empty shelves at Bloodworks hold less than a 24-hour supply, and there is a struggle to keep hospital inventories full. Due to this shortage, hospitals have been advised to conserve their on-site supplies for emergency needs.

According to Bloodworks:

Donations are short 700 units a week compared to the need; 35,000 donors needed to fill open appointments by Memorial Day; 78,000 by Independence Day.

A sustained increase in patient demand for blood, combined with low donor turnout, means only 85% of the blood needed by local patients is now available.

There is no waiting period before giving blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

There is a donor center in Lynnwood where people can make appointments:

Lynnwood Center

19723 Highway 99, Suite F

Lynnwood, WA 98036​

425-412-1000