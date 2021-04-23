Earth Day boosters share their message with I-5 commuters

A contingent of intrepid Earth Day boosters from the Edmonds-based Interfaith Climate Alliance turned out to spread the Earth Day message of saving the planet by waving flags and banners above Interstate 5.

Timed to coincide with rush hour traffic, the Edmonds contingent met above the northbound lanes on the 228th Street overpass in Moutlake Terrace to wave, cheer and spread the message to motorists passing below. This was one of eight overpasses targeted by the Snohomish County Climate Alliance, which spearheaded the effort. Other groups participating at other overpasses included the Snohomish County League of Women Voters, 350 Everett, Climate Reality and the 38th District Democrats.

With every honk of the horn from passing motorists, the group became more animated and enthusiastic. Edmonds supporters included group organizer Gayla Shoemake, Jean Patterson, Dick Gibson, Siouxan Christian, Gayle Leberg and her grandson, Ronan Glude.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel