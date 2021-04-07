Earth Day work parties set for Edmonds parks April 24

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference in your community on Earth Day, the City of Edmonds invites you to join your friends and neighbors on Saturday, April 24 to help remove invasive plants, plant native trees, and remove litter in city parks.

The city will be hosting work parties April 24 from 10 a.m. -noon at four parks in Edmonds. Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, group sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.

Registered participants will work under the leadership of parks staff and the Edmonds Stewards from Sound Salmon Solutions, who have been leading volunteer stewardship events in the community since 2015. Work will include planting 100 trees at Yost Park, pulling invasive blackberry within the Edmonds Marsh buffer to make way for native plantings, and removing litter from Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and participants must be a minimum of 13 years old to work at Yost Park or the Edmonds Marsh due to environmental safety concerns. All ages are welcome at the beach cleanups.

“These city-sponsored Earth Day events not only provide a way to be part of a community effort to help restore our watersheds, protect wildlife, and reduce our carbon footprint, but are a wonderful way to appreciate the natural beauty of Edmonds and the actions each of us can take to protect our planet,” said Mayor Mike Nelson.

To minimize the risk of COVID exposure, participants should bring their own tools and gloves, and must adhere to COVID safety guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet apart from others outside of their households.

Details regarding the work parties including locations, COVID precautions, and a list of items to bring to each work party are included on Sound Salmon Solutions’ events page.

Earth Day in Edmonds parks is presented by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department, the Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board, and Sound Salmon Solutions’ Edmonds Stewards.