Edmonds Art Beat: A must-see ballet premier, Art on the Fence and a poetry reading

Olympic Ballet Theater presents In a Clearing

Olympic Ballet Theater is presenting a new way to enjoy ballet with its two-part series in April. Part 1, Efanora, is currently available on YouTube and part 2, In a Clearing, premiers Friday April 9. Choreographed by Karl Watson, a Seattle dancer with Whim W’him and frequent guest teacher at Olympic Ballet School, this unique piece was created to reflect the emotions Watson experienced during the pandemic year.

The dances will be available for free on YouTube. More information and trailers can be viewed here.

Three new On the Fence installations on display

Art rtA by Minh Carrico is seen on Civic Field on 6th Avenue North, Edmonds artist Minh Carrico created this public art installation exploring themes of citizenship, standardization and the construction of identities. In this piece “Art” is spelled out from right to left and left to right using the International Code of Signal Flags. To learn more about Minh Carrico, click here.

On 2nd Avenue South and Dayton Street, Kate Shinn’s Bottom Dwellers make a bright statement. Shinn’s favorite subjects are the “B-Team” native wildlife, species that are important to our environment but don’t always get the artistic attention as others. The installation shows some of her favorite fish like Bullheads and Rockfish. To see more, click here.

On the field by the Edmonds Library, at 700 Main St., there are posters from 51 third-grade students from local schools. These posters were part of the annual Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit program. The posters are on display through May 22 and a select number of the posters are on display in the children’s section at the Edmonds Sno-Isle Library. Learn more here.

Edmonds Bookshop Annual Poetry Reading lives

The annual poetry reading will continue this year with David D. Horowitz presenting all of the festivities via Zoom. The event will be virtual this year and will take place on Thursday, April 22 from 6-7 p.m. This year’s featured poets are:

James Bertolino

Anita Boyle

David D. Horowitz

Douglas Schuder

Carolyne Wright

To learn more about the event, check out the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook or go directly to Rose Alley Press’s website.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.