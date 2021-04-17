Edmonds Art Beat: What to see, hear and do around town

What to See: Take in a gallery or check out a new artist.

Cole Gallery presents abstraction and impressionism with C.A. Pierce and Kathy Gale

Through May 3, Cole Gallery will be showcasing the art of two well-known artists.

C.A. (Carol) Pierce, renowned for her abstract art, displays a new show capturing both mood and mystery with layers of color and texture.

The other featured artist is Kathy Gale, who is known for colorful contemporary Impressionism, capturing beauty of rural farms, tulip fields and the land.

What to Hear: Check out the many happenings at the Edmonds Bookshop to find an author reading or virtual event.

Edmonds Bookshop Special Events

April 24 – Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Returns with the 10-10-10 Challenge. Visit 10 of 21 participating bookstores (in person or virtually), make a purchase at each within 10 days (April 24 through May 3) and you will receive a limited 2021 SIBD tote bag. Entries can be submitted digitally or by mail by May 15. Click here to learn more.

April 29 – Edmonds author Nicki Chen will be on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for a virtual launch of her new book, When in Vanuatu: A Novel. An exciting story of travel, adventure and reimagining life. Visit the author’s website for more information about her and her writing.

May 6 – Celebrate Children’s Book Week (May 3-9). Join author Seema Jot Kaur live on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook page to learn about her new book: “Moose is Loose on the Palouse.” Travel through the Palouse with Moose and his friends Blue Jay, Squirrel, and Butterfly. Along his journey, Moose encounters adversity, hears encouraging words, and finds a delightful surprise! He also has an important revelation about how amazing life can be when he is true to himself! It is a journey all about diversity, inclusion and acceptance. The event will be livestreamed on Thursday, May 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

What to Do: Learn something new or volunteer in the arts.

Skandia First Friday Dance

Skandia continues to offer the first Friday dance via Zoom. Nonmembers can join in and request the link by sending an email beforehand to events@skandia-folkdance.org. For the upcoming Friday, May 7 dance, Kathi Ploger and Don Myers will be offering a teaching of Stigvals-Stegvals-Stegaren-Stegar’n in 2/4-3/4 music. Enjoy a fun challenge to try something new!

Register today for Storytelling Across Generations

Orientation is Monday, April 19 for this virtual and phone-based oral history project. This is a free event with registration, inviting adults with memory loss and their care partners to volunteer their time and help University of Washington Bothell students by participating in an intergenerational oral history project. The conversations, taken over 3 interviews between Seniors and students, will inspire performances that students will share during a final virtual celebration on June 2. Register this weekend before orientation on Monday.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.