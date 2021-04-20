Edmonds City Council to host special finance committee meeting April 21

The Edmonds City Council Finance Committee has scheduled a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. The topic will be financing options being considered for the Edmonds Public Facilities District.

This item was on the agenda for last week’s finance committee meeting but councilmembers ran out of time to discuss it, so they instead decided to schedule a separate meeting to discuss the topic.

Edmonds Public Facilities District is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) regional performing arts center. The board works in partnership with a separate not-for-profit board of directors (the ECA Board) to help ensure the financial health and operating success of the ECA.

