Edmonds Diversity Commission, Arts Commission offering small grants

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission and Arts Commission are partnering to offer small grants for the second half of 2021. The diversity commission’s small grants program is aimed at providing funding for community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The arts commission is adding to the funds available in 2021 to support the diversity commission’s goals and encourage efforts to promote diversity and equity through art and expand access to the arts.

Local not-for-profit groups, agencies, organizations or individuals are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500. A total of $2,600 is available.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, to Megan Luttrell by email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Arts-related questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address or to Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin at frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov. The grant application form is here: www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee including diversity commission and arts commission members. Recommendations for funding will be provided at the respective May commission meetings, when grant award decisions will be made. Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after May 10 so that recipients can proceed with the planning and production of their projects by the end of the year.

Eligibility criteria are:

Projects must fulfill one of the stated “Purposes of the Grants Program”

Projects must be located or take place within the city of Edmonds or must be proven to directly engage the Edmonds community (if located beyond the city limits)

Projects must not duplicate or supplant existing programs, events or activities

While official nonprofit status is not required, grant recipients may not be for-profit entities

Applicants must demonstrate how any grant monies will leverage other cash or in-kind contributions

Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021

Recipients must include acknowledgement of funding from the Edmonds Diversity Commission and/or Edmonds Arts Commission, including use of logos, on all printed or emailed materials

Eligible types of projects include such things as:

Speakers

Films

Discussion groups

Readings

Performance

Visual art exhibits

Community gatherings

Installations

Poetry Slam

Story-telling

Funds may be used for the promotion and/or production of the project. Expenditures that are ineligible include but are not limited to salaries, permanent capital acquisitions and food, drink, prizes or other give-aways.

“By leveraging the creativity and energy of local resources, we hope to extend the reach of the Commission’s mission and program more broadly throughout our community,” said Edmonds Diversity Commission Chair Ardeth Weed.