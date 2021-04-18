Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to host annual plant sale May 1

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale is set for Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Edmonds United Methodist Church parking lot, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

Shoppers will need to be in line early for the 9 a.m. start to nab the best selection of plants grown locally in members’ gardens. Expect a wide selection of perennials, bulbs, herbs, annuals, edibles, small trees, and shrubs. Knowledgeable club members will be onsite offering tips for successful planting and maintenance of your purchases.

The sale will also feature a bountiful boutique filled with decorative pots, vases, books, tools, indoor and outdoor garden art, planted containers for Mother’s Day gifts, crafts and seeds. A kids’ shoppe is also planned, where the younger set can spend their allowance on small botanically-themed items, fairy gardens, and other treasures.

All proceeds go to horticulture scholarships for area students. Donations are gratefully accepted. Membership materials will also be on hand for those who wish to join the club, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Masks are required to enter the sale and attendees are asked to maintain your distance from fellow shoppers — and bring a box.

For more information on the club, or for a scholarship application form, visit edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org. You can also find the club on Facebook.