Edmonds has three new On the Fence installations viewable through May 

The City of Edmonds has unveiled three new On the Fence installations that can be seen at the following locations through May:

Art rtA by Minh Carrico, Civic Field, 6th Avenue North

In this installation, “Art” is spelled out from right to left and left to right using the International Code of Signal Flags, printed on a tarp with a graphic pattern using the same flags. The artwork was originally installed as the palindrome “Tattarrattat” on a construction site fence along the Ship Canal in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle. Edmonds artist Minh Carrico’s current studio practice focuses on producing public art installations and curating gallery exhibitions that examine the issues of citizenship, standardization, and the construction of identities. Carrico’s artwork has been exhibited in museums and galleries across North America and in public collections. Learn more at minhcarrico.com

Bottom Dwellers by Kate Shinn, 2nd Avenue South & Dayton Street

One of Vashon Island artist Kate Shinn’s favorite subjects is the “B-Team” native wildlife; the species that are as important to our environment as others but do not always receive the same attention. Shinn was born and raised in Edmonds and she grew up fishing around Whidbey Island with her grandfather. They would occasionally snag a sole or a starry flounder, but for the most part they brought in bullheads. “Bullheads may be unattractive little guys,” says Shinn in her artist statement, “but we’re rather fond of them for their attitude and near invincibility.” Shinn also loves the spines and bug eyes of rockfish. They are her favorite of her mother’s pottery molds (Edmonds ceramist Barb Childs). “I also think it’s incredibly fascinating that they live to be well over 100. To me, they are Puget Sound’s elder guardians of the deep.” Learn more at facebook.com/FatDogArts

The Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit, 700 Main St

Fifty-one third-grade students who reside in Edmonds or attend an Edmonds elementary school submitted their posters to the annual Best Book I Ever Read poster exhibit program. Produced by the Edmonds Arts Commission in partnership with Friends of the Edmonds Library, the program is designed to promote literacy and appreciation for the visual arts. This year, all who submitted a poster were entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to the Edmonds Bookshop. The posters are on display through May 22 along the fence line at the Frances Anderson Center playfield (700 Main St.) and a select number of the posters are on display in the children’s section at the Edmonds Sno-Isle Library (650 Main St.). The posters are also in an online gallery on the program’s website: www.edmondsbestbookposter.wordpress.com