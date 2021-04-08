Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware supports Edmonds Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Edmonds offered its thanks to Chris Kyser, store director of Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware, for the store’s donation to the club.

Edmonds Hero Ace hosted a round-up campaign in February that raised $2,242 to benefit the Edmonds Rotary.

As donor behaviors have shifted during the pandemic, Edmonds Rotary said it has has joined thousands of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. The store’s gift will support international service projects, as well as scholarships for local high school seniors, the club said.

If you want to support Edmonds Rotary, visit edmondsrotary.com for more information.