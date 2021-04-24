Edmonds Kind of Play: Make a gift for mom through in-person or remote events, plus library activities

On April 22, the Edmonds Family Fun Center posted this announcement on Facebook, “After having to close our doors over a year ago due to the pandemic, we must share the difficult and sad news that the Edmonds Family Fun Center location will not be re-opening and has permanently closed.” They go on to thank their employees and customers and share that their Tukwila location is still open.

It is hard to imagine it being gone even though many of us still think “high-touch areas” when we picture shared spaces. We have hosted, attended, and enjoyed birthdays parties there for years, even as adults. One night after we celebrated my birthday, I looked at everyone and said, “I wanna drive a go-kart” and in less than 10 minutes we were there using up some leftover points we had on a card in my wallet. Some of the fun times there are commemorated in kids’ rooms with a framed picture with a best friend or a sign bought with tickets won on the kid version of the Big Wheel on Price is Right. Though not exactly the same as skeeball next door, locally, we have some similar options. Arena Sports in Mill Creek has inflatables, video games and the chance to win tickets for prizes and Traxx in Mukilteo offers Go Kart racing.

We have also had announcements this week that are good news. The USDA announced that it has extended universal free lunches through the 21-22 school year. While students in person have access to free lunch on campus, the Grab and Go seven-day meal kits (seven breakfasts and lunches) are still available for all students regardless of if they chose the hybrid or fully remote school option. You can find times and locations for pick up as well as an option to request meal delivery at Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

Some familiar options are starting to pop back up. This year, Edmonds in Bloom, which is celebrating its 25th year, is holding its annual Kids Plant for Mother’s Day event at the Edmonds Farmers Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, kids will have the opportunity to create a “floral wonder” in a beach pail with the help of volunteers. The Mother’s Day Booth will be at the center of the Farmer’s Market on Bell and 5th. Masks and social distancing will be maintained and there is a recommended $10 donation toward the cost of supplies. You can find more information on the events tab of EdmondsinBloom.com.

If you’re looking for a virtual option, Cascadia Art Museum’s next Virtual Family Art Workshop is Collage Flower Pots for Mother’s Day. Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to noon, local artist Lynn Hanson will guide the class in creating “beautiful flower pots for indoor or outdoor plants just in time for Mother’s Day.” There is an art materials bag that participants can purchase for $1 that includes a recycled container prepped for the event and some collage materials. Participants will need to provide their own paint, brush and planting materials. For registration and materials bag reservation, you can visit CascadiaArtMuseum.org.

Of course, the library pivots and pivots again and has virtual and take-home options and a virtual celebration on deck. The Edmonds Library has two new take-home options for kids and teens. The teen activity is “Blackout Poetry” and the information and items can be found above the graphic novels. They also have new bingo cards for spring, which can be found in the children’s section near the catalog computer.

Día Celebration with Tae Keller, 2021 Newbery Medal award winner for her book “When You Trap A Tiger,” will be held April 30 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Día de los Niños Día de los Libros/Children’s Day Book Day is also “known simply as Día.” Día celebrates “the love of reading, and families of all backgrounds” and is held each year on April 30. This year’s celebration will be virtual and will also be available on Sno-Isle’s YouTube page if you can’t participate on the 30th. For registration and the Zoom links, you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.