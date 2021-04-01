Reminder: Edmonds Lutheran Church to host outdoor Easter Egg Hop April 3

Edmonds Lutheran Church is sponsoring an outdoor Easter Egg Hop this Saturday ,April 3, from noon-2 p.m.

Participants are invited to a drive-thru “trunk or treat-style” Easter Egg Hunt at the church, located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds. Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny. There will also be popcorn and prizes.

Volunteers are welcome to decorate their trunks and hand out treats for the event. Candy-filled eggs will be provided to pass out to children. Those interested in volunteering can email office@edmondslutheran.org.