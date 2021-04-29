Edmonds Museum Garden Market to open May 1

On Saturday, May 1, promptly at 9 a.m., the Edmonds Historical Museum will open yet another season of the Garden Market. Wewill be opening under COVID restrictions, but returning to Bell Street as we were in 2019. The main entrance will be on Bell and 5th, near the Log Cabin and the main exit will be on the other side of Centennial Plaza.

We do not anticipate long lines this season due to the new guidelines set by the Washington State Health Department, which will allow more customers into the market at a time. One thing that has not changed from last season: All customers and vendors will be required to wear masks while attending the market and are asked to monitor their social distance. Signs will be posted throughout the market to remind us all to keep 6 feet apart when possible.

Returning to Bell Street gives our market the opportunity to welcome more vendors back to the Garden Market compared to last year. We are thrilled to host approximately 50-plus vendors every week for the next seven weeks, after which we will open our larger Summer Market. Returning this season are so many of our market friends including Bubba’s Salsa, Wilson Fish, Deborah’s Pies, Frog Song Farm, Sky Valley Family Farm, Neng Garden, Market Mini’s (donuts), Snohomish Bakery, Metalwings, Lopez Island Vineyards, Homestead Honey, La Pasta, The Old Farmer, Mosaics and More, and Pete’s Perfect Toffee.

Nate from Frog Song Farm is promising to bring freshly picked radishes, salad turnips, rhubarb, salad greens and leeks. Alvarez Organics will have dried beans, peanuts and spring asparagus. Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms looks to bring blue and black oyster as well as shitake mushrooms. Bubba’s Salsa has been busy creating new varieties and will feature his new Four Berry Pico de Gallo. The list goes on and on as our vendors pick, harvest, create, and make unique products for our market.

We are also thrilled this season to welcome some new friends to our Garden Market. One of our newest members is Salt Blade, which is a local salami maker. They feature up to 11 varieties of salami, containing meat sourced exclusively from Olsen Farm in Colville, Wash. Also joining us this season is Karmela Botanica. Karma brings a wide array of organic skin care created locally grown and wild harvested plants.

As the weather warms, more familiar and new faces will appear as crops grow and fruits ripen, so please join us throughout the season and support our local farmers, producers and artists. Updates will be posted regularly on our Facebook page at facebook.com/edmondsmuseumsummermarket.

So, start making your lists now, and we will see you on May 1. We are open 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Please wear your mask and leave your pup at home.

— By Christina Martin, market manager