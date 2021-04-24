Edmonds Police Blotter: April 13-19, 2021

April 13

10100 block 232nd Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a federal agency in attempting to locate a subject who made threats, but the suspect wasn’t found.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a complaint regarding a group protesting mask wearing. The subjects were contacted and removed from the property.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A warrant subject was transferred to Edmonds police custoody.

April 14

500 block Main Street: A warrant subject was arrested for shoplifting.

900 block Cedar Street: A man was conned out of money by someone he met on a dating website.

21900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

800 block Main Street: A resident reported a theft believed was committed by a roommate.

700 block Edmonds Way: A senior home reported a domestic altercation between married residents.

10700 block 231St Street Southwest: A victim of an online scam reported making a purchase on a third-party website but never received the items. The seller stopped communication after the transaction and did not return the funds.

22400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for robbery after stealing items from a motorist who was working on his disabled vehicle along the roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A business employee confronted a man cutting security tags from merchandise. The suspect left the store and was not located.

23800 block Highway 99: Two dogs were impounded after they were found alone locked in a vehicle. High temperatures also contributed to police taking custody of the dogs.

18900 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident reported receiving unwanted messages via social media from a former classmate.

22100 block Highway 99: One of two roommates was arrested for assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance report.

April 15

7200 block Meadowdale Beach Road: Police received a report of an ongoing issue involving an unknown motorist discarding beer bottles into a resident’s yard while driving past.

400 block Admiral Way: A set of keys were found in a park and turned in for safekeeping.

100 block Dayton Street: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect who left prior to police arrival was later located and arrested during an unrelated incident.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting incident involving three subjects observed fleeing a store. Two were located and identified but one refused to stop and ultimately was not found.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

April 16

23800 block Highway 99: Officers responded to third-party report of a man and woman arguing at a motel. Both parties denied any assault and did not want to talk to police.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Spanish transation assistance was provided to other agency investigating a domestic violence incident.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident reported two personal vehicles were entered and rummaged through by an unknown suspect.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A person called to report two males they believed they recognized from social media post of attempted vehicle prowl. Subjects were contacted and denied the incident.

17000 block 68th Avenue West: A subject called to report a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a residence, which has been occurring for years.

1300 block North 205th Street: A warrant subject was located by another police agency and transferred to Edmonds police custody.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident reported repeated instances of mail theft.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: A wallet found on a park bench was turned in for safekeeping.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into while it was parked in the owner’s driveway, and property inside was stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend over their current living situation.

10700 block 226th Street Southwest: A resident remodeling a home reported a suspicious vehicle that has been seen multiple times, driven by a man who yells at the contractors while driving erratically up and down the street.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman arguing in a parking lot.

500 block Main Street: A disturbance was reported at a café involving persons previously in a dating relationship.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a complaint involving two men looking into vehicles at a motel. One subject was contacted and removed from the location.

April 17

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft after staff caught her shoplifting at a grocery store. She was then removed from the location.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault incident and criminal charges were referred.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Everett was recovered after is was located abandoned in a parking lot.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic argument between a juvenile and parents over lost entertainment privileges.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting after fleeing from the store.

24200 block 106th Place West: A vehicle owner reported a rear vehicle license plate was stolen.

April 18

21600 block 76th Ave West: A woman was removed from a location after causing a disturbance regarding a dispute over a family member’s medical status.

100 block Main Street: A man was arrested for a warrant after refusing to pay for drinks he ordered.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife.

8400 block 214th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance involving a man yelling.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal disturbance where threats were reported to have been made. However, it was later determined no threats were made.

23000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Shoreline. Police initially spoke to the man while investigating an unrelated incident.

8500 block 186th Street Southwest: A truck parked at a residence was prowled and items were stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident discovered the side mirrors to a vehicle were damaged on two separate occasions.

9000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant after police responded to reports that she was acting suspiciously and trespassing on private property.

100 block Pine Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman who are dating.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: An Edmonds police K9 unit assist the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with search for an assault suspect.

April 19

9800 block Edmonds Way: Business staff found keys in the store during annual cleaning and turned them in to police for safekeeping.

10700 block 229th Place Southwest: A resident reported someone attempted to use personal checks that were stolen.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police responded to reports of a woman screaming for help.

22500 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was arrested after throwing beer bottles at cars.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

21100 block 81st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise and fled the scene in a vehicle.