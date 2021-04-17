Edmonds Police Blotter: April 6-12, 2021

April 6

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown man and woman stole from a business and assaulted an employee with pepper spray. The suspects were gone before police arrived.

22000 block 98th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

24100 block Highway 99 Police responding to a business alarm determined it was a burglary that just occurred.

600 block 9th Avenue North: A resident never received a new driver’s license sent via mail.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested after initially fleeing the scene.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident said a vehicle was stolen.

7200 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident reported concerns that people have been stealing items from a garage over the past six years.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident turned in a firearm for disposal.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A phone and tablet were stolen from an unattended work vehicle. No suspects were seen around the vehicle.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for DUI after he was found unconscious in the driver’s seat.

22700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at an auto dealership.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Graffiti was found on park playfield benches.

April 7

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A nuisance response resulted in a subject being removed from the location. The subject was also cited for having an open container of alcohol.

23900 block Firdale Avenue: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct after walking into the roadway and nearly being struck by an an oncoming vehicle.

7400 block lake Ballinger Way: A resident reported a home burglary sometime during the day.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient made threats toward hospital staff. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects who stole multiple packages of razor blades were detained by staff and cited. The suspects were removed from the business and charges for organized retail theft were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted another agency with a drug recognition evaluation for a DUI suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft report after a woman was caught concealing items. She was contacted by police and removed from the business.

23600 block Highway 99: A business employee turned in a purse that was left behind by a customer.

22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report involving two subjects shoplifting from a business. However, the suspects fled prior to police arrival and were not located.

April 8

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted a medical facility with locating a mental health patient.

800 block Walnut Street: A property owner turned in multiple firearms for destruction.

24100 block Highway 99: Two unidentified subjects stole merchandise from a business. However, the subjects fled in a vehicle and were not located.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A bag of narcotics was located on the ground outside of the police department.

500 block 3rd Avenue South: A traffic stop for speeding resulted in the arrest of driver for a suspended license and ignition interlock device violation.

23500 block Highway 99: A resident reported a credit card was stolen and used by an known associate.

April 9

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.

14900 block Bothell Everett Highway: An Edmonds K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with locating suspects involved with a stolen vehicle.

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after police responded to a threats report.

17600 block Talbot Road: A resident discovered fraudulent charges on a credit card after giving personal information to a third-party website.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A package containing a cell phone was reported stolen.

23400 block 100th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was discovered stolen from a motor home sometime during the past several weeks.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after making contact with occupants in a known vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A known subject who was previously removed from a location was seen at the location again. The subject was removed and cited.

April 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault after initially causing a disturbance at a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited for theft and removed from the location.

23600 block Highway 99: Two women stole items from a grocery store and fled before police arrival.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible child neglect report.

500 block 5th Avenue Warrant: A warrant subject was arrested by another agency and transferred to Edmonds police custody.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an attempted unauthorized use of debit card at a business.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident discovered property had been stolen from a storage unit.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant was burglarized.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police responded to a disturbance at an establishment involving a man and woman who refused to leave. The subjects were contacted by police and removed from the property.

18500 block 76th Avenue West: One person was arrested for multiple warrants after police responded to reports of subjects possibly tampering with a donation bin.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A man was arrested for a DUI. Police said he also resisted arrest.

April 11

20100 block Ballinger Way: An Edmonds warrant subject was arrested by another law enforcement agency.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7500 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after walking in the roadway.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who was previously removed from a business returned was cited and removed again.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a disturbance that turned out to be an argument between neighbors.

April 12

6th Avenue South/Pine Street: A subject was arrested for DUI after police responded to reports of a vehicle blocking the roadway.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A homeowner’s carport was entered by unknown suspect(s). A bicycle was stolen and a vehicle was prowled.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after injecting drugs in front of customers and refusing to leave.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting and outstanding warrants.

500 block 5th Avenue Warrant: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds warrant issued by another jurisdiction.

23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen out of King County was located, unoccupied, at an Edmonds motel.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A park visitor returned to vehicle and discovered a window was broken and items stolen.

500 block Dayton Street: A backpack was found containing apparent drug paraphernalia inside.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A possible suspect vehicle from a Seattle Police Department case was located at an Edmonds apartment complex.

400 block Admiral Way Vehicle: Five vehicles in a parking lot were prowled. Each had a window broken to gain entry and items were stolen from inside.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A landlord reported issues with a tenant possibly tampering with security lights.

23500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen by a known subject. Criminal charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

18300 block 83rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a father and daughter.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported an assault but was unable to be contacted to complete the investigation.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

6800 block 180th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported unknown subjects on the property. However, the subjects were gone prior to police arrival.

800 block Main Street: A subject was arrested for assault after police responded to a domestic violence report.

