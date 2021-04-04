Edmonds Police Blotter: March 23-29, 2021

March 23

22700 block Bothell-Everett Highway: An Edmonds warrant suspect was located and arrested by another agency.

22500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

200 block 5th Avenue North: An anonymous sexual assault kit was collected from a medical center and placed into evidence.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft. He also fought with loss prevention before he was arrested.

7600 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after rear-ending a vehicle stopped at traffic light.

March 24

100 block West Dayton Street: An inquiry from motel staff about removing a guest resulted in the arrest of an outstanding warrant suspect.

100 block Pine Street: A rear vehicle window was shattered by unknown suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for yelling at customers.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Storage bags were stolen from a bike parked outside of a grocery store.

800 block Walnut Street: A man damaged a garage door after illegally dumping trash in a dumpster.

23600 block block Highway 99: Police responded to a complaint regarding a pedestrian running into traffic. The subject was located and arrested for disorderly conduct.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police response to domestic incident resulting in assault and malicious mischief charges.

March 25

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man stole firewood from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: An intoxicated subject was removed from a grocery store after initially refusing to leave.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: Edmonds police were called to assist with an apparent drug overdose. Counteracting medication was administered and the suspect began breathing again and was transported to a hospital by medics.

80th Avenue West/213th Street Southwest: Two purses and miscellaneous items were found discarded by a citizen and turned in for safekeeping.

18300 block 88th Avenue West: A resident was alerted by a bank about multiple fraudulent charges made to a credit card.

22500 block Highway 99: A customer reported an envelope of cash was stolen while visiting a business.

100 block 5th Avenue South: An intoxicated male was removed from the location for exhibiting unusual behaviour and making others uncomfortable.

23400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a silent alarm triggered by two subjects at a construction site.

March 26

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after causing a disturbance inside a business and yelling at employees.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: A homeowner found a knife on the property and a lawn lamp broken.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex overnight.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was removed from a cafe at the request of staff.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business for shoplifting.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged. Police said the damage was likely caused by “keying.”

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect who stole from a store and fought employees was arrested for robbery.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A wallet was reported missing.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A phone cord was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Suspect(s) also damaged the vehicle’s interior control knob.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after being caught shoplifting by staff.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was unlawfully entered and items were taken.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and items were stolen from inside.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was detained by store security, removed from the business and cited for theft.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance involving a man attempting to fight people and arrested him on a warrant.

March 27

7900 block 207th Place Southwest: A report of a mail theft in progress resulted in the identification of two subjects and the seizure of a related vehicle for search warrant.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex.

800 block Main Street: A vehicle was prowled, and a credit card was stolen and used in Shoreline.

7600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute involving an ex-boyfriend who left prior to police arrival.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a nuisance complaint regarding a man looking into church windows. The subject refused to speak to staff or officers and was removed from the location.

March 28

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving strange texts from her ex-boyfriend.

300 block Admiral Way: Police received a telephone report of fishing downriggers that were stolen from a boat.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was reported stolen and replaced with another stolen license plate.

24100 block 77th Place West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police took custody of an Edmonds warrant suspect.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for equipment issue resulted in an arrest for DUI.

March 29

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: Graffiti was discovered on a school building.

22700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

23800 block Highway 99: Multiple locked mailboxes at a business complex were broken into and mail was stolen.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A rear passenger window on a vehicle was broken but no items were stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was burglarized.