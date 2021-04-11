Edmonds Police Blotter: March 30-April 5, 2021

March 30

100 block West Dayton Street: Police investigated a sex crime.

24100 block Highway 99: A disturbance between multiple subjects was reported.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a convenience store.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A subject was arrested and booked into jail after violating a temporary protection order.

18400 block Homeview Drive: A man was assaulted after confronting his brother about an apparent drug addiction issue.

8100 block 214th Place Southwest: Damage was done to a residential retaining wall. Police said it may be related to mail thefts in the area.

8500 block Olympic View Drive: Unknown subject(s) spray painted graffiti on a retaining wall.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: Mailboxes were discovered open, but it’s unknown if anything was taken.

22600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed a from business at the request of staff.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: Unknown subject(s) stole two bicycles from the back patio of a residence.

9100 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was notified by his employer that a fraudulent unemployment claim was made on his behalf.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel for causing a disturbance.

100 block Dayton Street: A woman reported credit cards and an ID card were stolen from a gym. The credit cards were used at a local grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a coffee shop after causing a disturbance.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store for yelling at customers.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a business after being asked by employees to leave and refusing.

100 block Main Street: Valuable drafting pens were accidentally dropped overboard while riding the ferry.

March 31

22600 block 78th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a theft report.

21900 block Highway 99: A business vendor reported a handheld scanner was stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A small bag of suspected narcotics was found at a business.

9200 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after burglarizing a residence.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a report of a past sex crime involving a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported a sex crime involving inappropriate touching by a known subject. The investigation is ongoing.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle owner discovered a window was broken and a bag had been stolen in a parking lot.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct for disturbing the flow of traffic.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after stealing multiple items from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: An “aggressive” panhandler was removed from a fast food business.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

April 1

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A welfare check led to two subjects being arrested after they were located unconscious in a vehicle.

7200 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A homeowner reported multiple incidents of bottles of beer having been thrown and broken in their driveway.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: An attempted catalytic converter theft resulted in damage to an exhaust system.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop and cited for multiple offenses.

204th Street Southwest/83rd Avenue West: A chainsaw was reported stolen from a truck.

22700 block Highway 99: Unidentified subject(s) stole a battery and relay from a vehicle at an auto sales business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A truck and dump trailer were reported stolen. The truck was later recovered in another city but the trailer is still missing.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at an apartment complex parking lot. Multiple items were stolen including credit cards; no suspect information.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A child custody dispute resulted in referral of criminal charges.

9100 block Bowdoin Way: Police responded to a burglary in progress. The suspect fled but was arrested after being tracked by a police K9.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole a shopping cart full of groceries and fled in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after refusing to leave the property multiple times.

21300 block Pioneer Way: A lost cell phone was recovered and returned.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juvenile females were removed from a local grocery store after stealing merchandise.

April 2

7700 block 220th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect cut a security chain and stole a motorcycle from a front yard.

7200 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A resident reported beer bottles were thrown into a yard from a passing vehicle. The issue has been ongoing.

8400 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a possible attempted burglary report. The suspect was located but no crime was determined to have taken place.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Checks were stolen from a victim’s mail.

23000 block 102nd Place West: A business checking account had fraudulent charges against it.

22100 block 93rd Place West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and numerous items were stolen.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled but no known theft occurred.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered several items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: Police received a report about a suspicious man following a woman around a store. The subject had left prior to police arrival and was not located.

1100 block 9th Avenue South: A woman arrested for reckless driving and driving while license suspended after driving a vehicle off a roadway and through a fence.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a man and woman arguing and making statements indicating an assault. The subjects were contacted but no crime was confirmed.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A subject dining at downtown restaurant reported a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located several blocks away.

April 3

100 block 5th Avenue North: A backpack was reported stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for threatening business employees and also for obstruction.

1000 block 8th Avenue North: Mail was reported stolen from neighborhood mailboxes.

20800 block block Highway 99: A known warrant suspect was observed walking along a roadway and arrested.

1500 block Olympic View: A vehicle struck a fence and fled the area. The driver was later located, identified and cited.

April 4

21000 block Woodlake Drive: A suspicious vehicle reported in a neighborhood resulted in the arrest of subject for felony assault warrant.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded for suspicious circumstances/discrepancy with the vehicle identification number. It was determined to be a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A subject reported being struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking space. The vehicle driver failed to stop and drove away.

22200 block Highway 99: Two family members were arrested for assaulting another.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A store employee confronted a theft suspect for stealing multiple cans of baby formula. The suspect dropped some items but fled with the rest.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

April 5

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a location after he refused to leave when asked by staff.

18800 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle.

24100 block 104th Place West: A victim reported money was stolen by person who called claiming to be from an online shopping website.

300 block Admiral Way: Downriggers and a heater were stolen from a boat while at a marina.

18000 block Meridian Avenue North: A warrant subject was located and arrested by another police agency.

200 block 5th Avenue South: Numerous fraudulent charges were discovered on a business account.

100 block railroad Avenue North: Subjects were contacted and cited for being in the park after hours.