Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for April 26, 2021

April 26th, 2021

7:00pm Zoom

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of April 12, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATION

A. Annie Crawley’s 2021 Update

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

VII. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. 1st Quarter 2021 Port Operations Report

C. 1st Quarter 2021 Harbor Square Report

D. 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Report

E. 2020 Annual Report

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

