Edmonds resident Kelsey Foster named city’s new communications strategist, public information officer

Edmonds resident Kelsey Foster is the new half-time communications strategist/public information officer for the City of Edmonds.

She has served in the role in an interim contract capacity since late December 2020, following the resignation of Jamie Holter. The city conducted a recruitment process early in 2021 and after vetting and interviewing several candidates, selected Foster for the permanent role.

Foster has worked in the marketing communications field for over 20 years, with specific experience in social media, community engagement and nonprofits. She has been a longtime volunteer with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and was a member of last summer’s task force behind the Chamber’s “Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign.

“I grew up in Edmonds and have raised both of my children here. I am excited to serve the city I love in this new capacity,” Foster said.

Among the initiatives she will be focused on: increasing community engagement, streamlining internal communications initiatives, and informing the public about projects and initiatives through press releases and the city website.

“I am delighted to have Kelsey join us to lead communications for the city,” said Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the Edmonds community in addition to her professional communications skills.”

Local business owners, residents, and community groups interested in connecting with Kelsey may contact her at kelsey.foster@edmondswa.gov.