Edmonds United Methodist Church hosting April 21 vigil ‘in solidarity with George Floyd family’

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a community vigil from 7-7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, April 21, “to stand in solidarity with the George Floyd family.”

According to the church announcement:

“Where there’s people, there’s power,” and we join with our Black and Brown siblings across the country who cry out for justice. Though the verdict produced a form of accountability, it is a one step in a vast ocean of injustice. We recognize this time as a pivotal moment and call to action to “Stop the hate!”

The vigil will be socially distanced and outdoors on the church grounds, and attendees are asked to wear masks. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson plans to attend.

Edmonds United Methodist Church is located at 828 Caspers St. in Edmonds.