Edmonds volunteers give an Earth Day boost to local parks

The Saturday morning drizzle did nothing to deter a dedicated army of local volunteers from answering the call from the Edmonds Parks Department to pitch in to help remove invasive plants, remove litter, and plant new trees in four city parks.

Organized by the city, an estimated 50 volunteers showed up to help with removing litter from Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks, pulling invasive blackberry from the Edmonds Marsh buffer, and planting 120 native trees along the reach of Shell Creek that flows through Yost Park.

The work was directed by staff from parks with support from Sound Salmon Solutions, the Edmonds Tree Board, and the Edmonds Youth Commission.

If you were unable to join in, city staff reminds you that there are still lots of ways to help. Activities like picking up litter that would otherwise wash into storm drains, planting native plants in your yard, and committing to doing away with single-use plastics like water bottles would all help move us to a more sustainable Earth.

— Photos by Larry Vogel