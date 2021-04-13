Edmonds Waterfront Center Virtual Trivia Night April 15

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a Virtual Trivia Night this Thursday, April 15.
Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. You also have a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds.
Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m.
RSVPs are required to receive a s Zoom link for the event, which is open to all ages.
You can register via email here or by calling 425-954-2521.
