Edmonds Waterfront Center Virtual Trivia Night April 15

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a Virtual Trivia Night this Thursday, April 15.

Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. You also have a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds.

Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m.

RSVPs are required to receive a s Zoom link for the event, which is open to all ages.

You can register via email here or by calling 425-954-2521.