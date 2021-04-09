Edmonds’ Yost Park will reopen but spray park won’t under current health guidelines

There’s some good news and bad news for those hoping to enjoy water sports in Edmonds this summer.

The City of Edmonds said that the Dale Turner Family YMCA, which has operated the city’s outdoor Yost Pool for the past several years, has committed to running Yost Pool this summer. But the city’s Hazel Miller Spray Park won’t be able to reopen under current Phase 3 Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.

Both Yost Pool and the spray park, located in downtown Edmonds’ City Park, didn’t open last year due to the pandemic.

“We are still navigating details such pool schedule, feasibility of locker-room availability, advanced registration requirements and potential facility upgrades,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. “Water recreation guidelines as outlined by the Washington Department of Health for Phase 3 are very robust and we appreciate the YMCA’s willingness to navigate the rigid requirements in order to ensure the residents of Edmonds are able to enjoy Yost Pool this summer.”

However, the newly released state guidelines for operating a splash park will make it prohibitive for the city to operate the city’s spray park while Snohomish County remains in Phase 3, the city said.

“We remain hopeful that the Department of Health may revisit these guidelines or when the county moves to Phase 4 there will hopefully be less rigid guidelines for operating spray parks,” Feser said. “The parks crew remains committed to ensuring the Hazel Miller Spray Park at City Park remains mechanically operational for when we are able to open the spray park as we know this is a summertime favorite for many of our Edmonds families.”

Under current guidelines, the city would have to fence off the spray park and ensure the capacity never exceeded 50%. Further, on-site staffing would be required to enforce occupancy restrictions and minimum social distancing of 6 feet by all users.

“My kids were looking forward to the spray pad too but safety is our top priority,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “We will respect the State Department of Health’s decision and will adhere to all state guidelines to protect our community.”