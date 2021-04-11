EPIC Poetry Group Poet’s Corner: Safe from discovery, Ends, Ache, Mummy

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Safe from discovery

I want to search

and I want to find

in one fell swoop,

the discovery of the real root.

I want answers

and I want to know

how this hidden menace came to grow.

I think of secrets and of pain,

I think of places, I want to go,

but you have travelled

far and wide, they said,

where and why

do you want to go?

I want, I told them,

to go to a place

where I don’t have to see

her brave, sad face,

her soft withering loveliness,

her skin fading with silent grief.

Her courage caught somewhere

between denial and acceptance.

I want, I told them,

to hold her in my arms

as she held me all my life,

to look into her hazel eyes

and say with calm surety

‘Mummy you will be ok.”

I want her to believe me.

Not humour me.

Instead she holds my hand,

her frail, weakening fingers

trying to clasp mine.

Her warm brown eyes full of love,

she murmurs that it will be ok.

I want, I told them,

to go to a place

where neither of us lies

and we don’t have to try.

I want to shield her from reality,

from the CT scans and their audacity,

to be brave, to be calm,

I want so much, you see,

to save her from harm.

There must be a space

of this kind, with such care,

where the truth is kind

and discovery rare.

I could point out to her,

the sunshine outside,

amidst sweet nothings,

I could continue to lie.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Ends

I want to be a fire breathing dragon

I want to exhale fumes of fierce stories

Of stuff that gripped my heart

Like splinters slowly injected in soft, pulpy flesh

Drawing drops of exquisite red blood

Each one, a perfect crimson stain

Each one, a reminder of an end.

For it was just that

Many beginnings and ends

My parents tried to shelter me

as we went from shore to shore

But everything always changes

When you go from shore to shore

And that’s why I want to be

a fire breathing dragon

Exhale gusts of smoke

Wrapped up in stories I want to share

These tales live in my heart

My soft, pulpy heart

Pricked crimson with dots of blood

For splinters slowly bore through

Reminders of endings which always came true

All the while I had hoped

that ends were just dreams

for I so badly

just wanted it all to continue…

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Ache

A mix of cultures and I came to be

not confined, never meant to be,

but this world, it darkens…

it begs to define,

in biased tones,

my heart, my mind.

Black, brown, white or more,

I am more than a color,

I need you to know.

In insidious whispers, they do say,

‘we are different now, you and I.’

You can stretch your wings but you may not fly.

Stay close to your shores and do not blend.

You are the stranger and not the friend

I must know my place, in soft tones they say,

‘choose your tribe,’ then walk away.

From dry earth to warm flames of fire,

from silken, wet waters

to winds

lifting me higher,

I am of the elements, can you not see?

I soar high. Do not define me,

I fly above in a turquoise sky,

I look down and I choose to be

reflected below in a warm, blue sea.

Married to the earth,

yet, I roam free.

I could be the white in soft, satin snow.

The molten orange in a volcano.

I could be travel through East and West,

I could be all people searching for a place of rest

I can be night or day, dark or light,

the cripple’s cane, the blind man’s sight.

My souls is spilt over sands and seas,

for remember,

I was born of cultures,

fierce and free.

Today, I search for a safe, kind place,

beyond color, beyond race.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Mummy

I looked down and saw her ultra sound results

Her CT scans

I saw swarms of doctors peering like piranha fish

Poised to tear to shreds

Soft flesh

Her soft skin, her arms which once cradled me

It was now shriveled and sagging

And hiding the contours of a savage poison

Corroding her insides

A rare kind of cancer they said

It comes camouflaged

Masquerading as normal cells

So as the doctors stared at the white speckled scans

I searched their faces for some sign that did not signal defeat

But their eyes were cold, factual and scientific,

like compassion had gone on a coffee break

And so I wheeled her out

Her head tilted elegantly to one side, her back straining to stay erect but still slumping slightly

There was a chief of doctors

and he called his students

Presented Her to them

in brutal, basic terms

He taught them about her illness,

about the frightening foreign guest in her body

I wanted to put my fingers in my ears so I wouldn’t have to hear him speak

Spouting his scientific jargon

But a young student doctor was watching

so I remained calm and

looked out of the hospital window

The young doctor with a yellow scarf,

she was searching my face

Her own eyes full of sympathy,

she looked away from me and at the ground

I held back the ache in my eyes

with all the strength in my heart

But in my ears I could still hear the robotic droning of their dark prognosis.

Unabashed, shameless voices.

That’s what they sounded like to me

I had nowhere to hide

I thrust my pain somewhere so deep inside even I couldn’t reach it

Then I held her still beautiful face

And pointed out to her

the sunshine outside

Amidst sweet nothings, I lied.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~