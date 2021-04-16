Everyone 16 and older in Washington state now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

As of April 15, everyone 16 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one in Washington.

The eligibility expansion marks the four-month anniversary of vaccine rollout in the state. Since mid-December, nearly 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. More than 2.67 million people have received at least one dose and more than 23% of Washington residents are fully vaccinated.

One way to find a vaccine appointment in your area is to use the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) Vaccine Locator tool. If you need help making an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Currently Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people 16 years of age and older. Moderna is authorized for people 18 and older. Those age 16 and 17 may need consent from a parent or guardian to get the vaccine, unless they are legally emancipated. To help simplify registration, DOH has added vaccine type to Vaccine Locator and are in the process of retrieving information from providers to show on the website and app. If the vaccine type is listed as “vaccine type unknown,” people may need to contact the provider.