FEMA offering financial assistance for COVID-related funeral expenses

If you have lost a loved one to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing financial assistance for coronavirus-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 202.
The funds are provided under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
To apply, call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number: 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Multilingual services are available.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.
Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on our Funeral Assistance FAQ page.
