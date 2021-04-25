Finalizing language for tree-removal ban among items on April 27 city council agenda

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 27 meeting is set to consider findings of fact to support continuing an interim six-month ordinance — as discussed at last week’s meeting — that prohibits the removal of large trees on private property in Edmonds.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Considering policy changes to the city’s Paid Family & Medical Leave policy

– Approving an April budget amendment

– Considering a code amendment to realign the Edmonds Planning Board appointment schedule

– Certifying a matching grant for the planned Marina Beach Park renovation

– Approving a consultant agreement for the Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Plan update

– Reviewing proposed changes to the unit lot subdivision process to broaden its applicability to include any zone where multifamily residential is allowed on the ground floor.

Also under the consent agenda, there is a recommendation to reject all bids received for the Civic Field renovation project and re-bid as quickly as possible to address confusion arising during the original bid process.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. You can provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.