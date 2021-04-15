Floretum Garden Club announces 2021 scholarship for horticulture students

The Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a 2021 high school graduate, college student, or individual planning a career in a horticultural field. The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:

Interest in horticulture, floral design, landscape design, botany. forestry, or a related field.

Financial need.

Activities and achievements in school and community.

The recipient may attend a college or university in the state of Washington.

Scholarship application forms are available from your school’s scholarship office, the horticulture department, or by contacting the Floretum Garden Club’s Scholarship Committee chairperson Joyce Johnson at JoyceJohnson310@comcast.net.

The deadline for all applications is May 10, 2021.