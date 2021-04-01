Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $54,325 in emergency funding from Verdant Health Commission  

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded $54,325 in emergency COVID-19 relief funding from the Verdant Health Commission.

Verdant is providing local non-profits with emergency COVID-19 funds to help vulnerable persons gain access to health and nutrition services.

The Verdant Health Commission funding will help provide emergency food services through the Nourishing Network, a foundation initiative — created in partnership with and at the request of the Edmonds School District — to provide meals and services to hungry and homeless students and their families. Programs include weekend meal kits, summer meals program, pop-up pantries, home meal deliveries and holiday meals.

The Nourishing Network currently serves 470 students each week with weekend meal kits, delivered to wherever children are sheltered in place, alongside thousands of additional food items to supplement Edmonds School District grab-and-go meals kits for more than 4,000 children. Monthly, the Nourishing Network also serves more than 300 families through seven drive-thru pop-up pantry locations.

Through the Nourishing Network, the foundation provides critical and urgent food services to students experiencing the effects of homelessness, parental unemployment, financial instability and persistent poverty, particularly due to the pandemic. “We are committed to our children and families in our District and work tirelessly to meet the needs they face,” says Deborah Brandi, the foundation’s executive director. “Important funding like this ensures our children have nutritious food to eat. We are tremendously thankful for Verdant’s support.”

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.