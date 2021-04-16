Goodwill searching for new Edmonds location as lease expires on Westgate store

With the lease on the Westgate Goodwill store set to expire this December, the non-profit is actively looking at alternatives that would allow it to have a continued presence in Edmonds.

“At this moment, our goal is not to close the store but to move it once our lease ends,” said Goodwill spokesperson Tammy McKenzie in an email to My Edmonds News.

Doors are set to close at year’s end at the Westgate store — which opened in December 2011 — and Goodwill is already looking into where it might relocate to continue serving the Edmonds community. But at this point nothing is firm, with everything from the size of the store to services to whether and what kind of donations can be accepted yet to be determined.

“What that next phase looks like for us and where we end up will drive many of our operational decisions,” added McKenzie. “At this point, it’s too early to say, but our hope it to collect all the great treasures our Edmonds neighbors have to offer so we can transform them into free job training and education.”

Donations and cash contributions help fund a host of Goodwill activities, including its job training centers in King, Kitsap, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties; these centers also offer classes and support services to students. In addition, the non-profit offers classes and workshops in correctional facilities and for other community-based organizations.

“Last year over 4,300 people came to Goodwill for help, and we placed 541 people into jobs,” McKenzie said. “We can do that work because of the support of our great neighbors in Edmonds and throughout northwest Washington.

“We have a great group of shoppers, donors and employees who make our Edmonds store special,” she added. “We want to continue being part of that neighborhood. Having a store in Edmonds is really important to us at Goodwill.”

— By Larry Vogel