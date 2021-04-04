Healthy Eating: A berry delicious crisp

Spring is here and I am enjoying all the blossoms of the neighborhood daffodils, forsythia, daphne odora, sarcocca and more! I even spotted a pair of pileated woodpeckers routing around in our garden earlier this week. We’re waiting for a pair of chickadees to make a nest in our bird house again this year. My husband planted his snap peas and a new crop of lettuce a few weeks ago too.

With everything spring to life it’s made me think about the fruits and vegetables from last year’s crop still in my freezer. Because of COVID we did not eat out and I managed to use up most of my stored items…and yet I still have a gazillion bags of berries. I feel lucky…very lucky. It makes it the perfect time to bake up crisps, cobblers and crumbles. I love to bake them because they are easy to make and they are delicious for dessert and breakfast!

This version is more decadent than my everyday version but it is perfect for upcoming family events. Use whatever fruit you want — it can be a combination of berries with plums, peaches, nectarines, etc. You can use frozen or canned fruit if you want–just reduce the sugar as needed if using fruit preserved in sugar syrup.

I hope you and your family can enjoy the spring flowers and the beautiful parks (woods and beaches) that we are so lucky to have in Edmonds. Blessings for the spring season!

Decadent Vanilla Bean Brown Butter Fruit Crisp

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour PLUS 1/4 cup flour for the fruit

1 cup rolled oats ( not quick-cooking)

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 sticks cold butter PLUS 1 stick for the fruit

6 cups mixed berries (fresh or frozen) such as blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and/or cranberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 vanilla bean

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375.

Start by making the crisp topping. In a food processor combine the 1/2 cup flour, the oats, the sugar, the cinnamon, the salt and pulse a few times. Then add the cold butter cut into cubes and pulse until you have a mixture with some big chunks in it of different sizes. Place the processor bowl in the refrigerator with the topping until ready to use.