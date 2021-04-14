High school sports roundup for April 13, 2021

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 4-1
Meadowdale goal scorers:
-Theo Urkharman
-Juan Alvarez
-River Stewart
-Devin Gibson
Cedarcrest goal scorer:
– Tomas Taboada
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No Lynnwood results reported
Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips
Shorewood goal scorers:
– Oscar Betancourt (2)
– Angel Lina
Records: Shorewood 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Meadowdale hosted Wesco South teams at Lynnwood Golf Course for a 9th hole match Tuesday. Five teams of five golfers competed, with the lowest four nine-hole scores from each team counting toward the team’s total. Shorewood High School took the team title and the Thunderbirds’ Tysey Tamimura earned first place as the individual medalist, shooting a 34, one over par. Issey Tanimura from Shorewood placed second with a 35. Jaxon Dubiel and Ehan Dumo from Mountlake Terrace High School tied for third place, shooting a 40. Wesco South teams’ next match will be hosted by Shorecrest High School at Jackson Park Golf Course, Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.
Team Results
Shorewood 152
Mountlake Terrace 169
Shorecrest 188
Edmonds-Woodway 191
Meadowdale 215
Individual Results
1st Place 34 – Tysey Tanimura – Shorewood
2nd Place 35 – Issey Tanimura – Shorewood
3rd Place Tie
40 – Jaxon Dubiel – Mountlake Terrace
40 – Ethan Dumo – Mountlake Terrace
5th Place 41 – David Li – Shorewood
6th Place Tie
42 – Finley Hill – Shorewood
42 – Eric Gallagher – Mountlake Terrace
8th Place 43 – Aly Patwa – Shorecrest
9th Place 44 – Evan Clugston – Edmonds-Woodway
10th Place Tie
45 – Ian Negethe – Meadowdale
45 – Conner Wakefield – Shorecrest
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Grace Longoria (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Poala Medina/Olivia Tran (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Pamela Medina (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2
No Lynnwood results reported
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 14; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood
No Mountlake Terrace results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
