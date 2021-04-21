High school sports roundup for April 20, 2021

Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0
Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-2
Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Sarah Davis (M) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Hannah Humphrey/Grace Longoria (AM) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-1, 6-2
Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Grace Bolton 6-0, 6-1
MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Tanya Reyes/Paola Medina (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Annie Hoang (MT) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-0, 6-0
Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
Flora Cummings (S) defeated Vivian Tran (MT) 6-3, 6-4
Cami Sikora (S) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Kayla Primavera/ Shalom Abi (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout/Hannah Paul (MT) 7-5, 7-5
Damaris Torres/Talia Skjold (MT) defeated Delaney Davis/Sofia Morgun (S) 6-4, 6-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway tied Cedarcrest 4-4
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
– Joseph Gutierrez
– Ryan Hanby
– Ben Hanson
– Aaron Diaz
Edmonds-Woodway Assists:
– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega 2
Cedarcrest goal scorers:
– Paul Lopez 3
– Collin Scott
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-1; Cedarcrest 0-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Christian Jeronimo
Archbishop Murphy goal scorer:
– Lucas Rios
Records: Meadowdale 2-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-2-2;
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips
Shorewood goal scorers:
– Brady Hodgen
– Lynnwood own goal forced by Isaac Abraham
– Mason Lucero
Records: Shorewood 4-0-1; Lynnwood 0-5
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Gavin Dalziel
Shorecrest Goal Scorers:
– Jack Hennessy 6th minute, assist Gavin Vanden Berg
– Gavin Vanden Berg 12th minute, assist Alec Lewis
– Jens Hoffman 42nd minute, PK
– Jack Hennessy 78th minute, PK
Records: Shorecrest 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
