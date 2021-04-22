High school sports roundup for April 21, 2021

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 10-0 (5 innings)

Zaid Flynn and Brandon Brunnette combined to pitch a one-hit shutout and the Mavericks won their 3rdgame of the season in a game that was shortened to five innings due to the five inning 10-run rule.

Records: Meadowdale 3-3; Marysville Pilchuck 0-6

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Friday April 22; 4:00 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 11-1 (5 innings)

Winning Pitcher- Gibby Marshall-Inman

Gibby Marshall-Inman took a perfect game into the fifth inning and the Warriors rolled to their fifth victory of the season. Marshall-Inman pitched a 5-inning complete game, allowing one run, two hits and a walk while striking out eight. He also contributed at the plate with 4 RBI.

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Gibby Marshall-Inman 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Jacob Gabler 3-4, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI

Gibby Marshall-Inman 2-3, 2B, BB, 4 RBI

Shorewood Pitching:

Logan Anderson 3 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Shorewood Hitting:

Jedd Keller 1-2

Evan Hjort 1-1, RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Shorewood 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Friday April 23; 4:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-2

Cody Snow drove in the game-winning RBI in the top of the seventh inning and was also the winning pitcher by going 6 2/3 innings. Snow gave up two runs and struck out four batters while Jack Glover was brought out to pick up the final out of the game and recorded the save. Rominic Quiban contributed at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2; Cedarcrest 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest ; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 16-6

Winning Pitcher- Kyleigh Smith

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Kyleigh Smith 6 IP, 2 ER, 2BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Kaylee Mitchell 4-5, 4 R, RBI

Cameron Dunn 2-4, 2 R, BB, RBI

Kyleigh Smith 2-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Cedarcrest Hitting:

Talesa Predmore 2-4, R

Riley Warden 2-4, R

Allyson Smith 1-2, 3B, R, RBI, BB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-4; Cedarcrest 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday April 22; 4 p.m.

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records: Mariner 4-2; Lynnwood 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Thursday April 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday April 22; 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Lexi Daly (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Michaela Tiya (MT) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles:

Annie Hoang/Vivian Tran (MT) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-1, 6-4

Kayla Druxman/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Shalom Abi /Kayla Primavera (MT) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Hannah Paul/Phoebe Armentrout (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Friday April 23; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace

Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Individual Scores

1- Susanna Lee (L) 41

1- Alison Dumo (MT) 43

T3- Rachel Reitz (MD) 48

T3- Sarah Reith (MD) 48

5- Quinn Bergau (M) 55

T6- Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 59

T6- Kate Sabarillo (M) 59

8- Isabelle Allred (MT) 62

9- Abby Parker (MT) 63

10- Morgan Datschen (MT) 66

11- Peyton Mingo (L) 76

Next Week’s Tournaments:

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorewood; Wednesday April 28; 3 p.m. at Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Shorewood; Thursday April 29; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 194

Edmonds-Woodway 197

Lynnwood DNQ

Meadowdale DNQ

Shorecrest DNQ

Shorewood DNQ

Individual Scores

1- Ben Borgida (SW) 35

2- Ethan Dumo (MT) 39

3- Issey Tanimura (SW) 40

4- Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 44

5- Bjorn Whitelaw (EW) 46

6- Ian Ngethe (MD) 47

T7- Evan Clugston (EW) 48

T7- Dominick Farley (EW) 48

9- Aly Patwa (SC) 51

10- Spencer Brown (SW) 53

Next Week’s Tournament:

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood; Wednesday April 28; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

— Compiled by Steve Willits