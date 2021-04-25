High school sports roundup for April 23, 2021

Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway Goal Scorers:
– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega
– Ben Hanson
– Phillip Borchet
– Aaron Diaz
– Mykal Hernandez
Edmonds-Woodway Assists:
– Ben Hanson
– Edgar Cabrera
– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1; Lynnwood 0-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Avary Olson
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– Mark Dormoh
– Theo Uhark-Hartman
Records: Meadowdale 3-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 27; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 27; 6 p.m.
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-0
WP- Leyon Camantigue
Lynnwood Highlights
Lynnwood Pitching:
Leyon Camantigue 6 IP, 2 H, 0ER, 10 K
Lynnwood Hitting:
Jace Hampson 1-4, 2 RBI, HR (inside the park)
Mason Lane 2-3, SB
Blake Tablazon 1-3, SB
Leyon Camantigue 1-3
Records: Lynnwood 3-3; Shorecrest 2-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday April 26; 6:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium (Funko Field)
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 6-0
WP- Adison Mattix
Adison Mattix pitched a complete game one-hit shutout and Ryan Cacatian contributed at the plate with a home run and 3 RBI as the Hawks improved to 4-2 on the season. Mattix walked 2 and struck out 13 in a masterful performance.
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2; Cascade 1-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Monday April 26; 4:30 p.m. at Meridian Park
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-0
WP- Maddox Stojkovic
Maddox Stojkovic walked one batter and struck out ten on the way to a one-hit shutout performance for Edmonds-Woodway. Brenden Haverlock and Jacob Garber each hit solo home runs as the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season.
Player Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Maddox Stojkovic 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1BB 10 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Jacob Garber 2-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Brenden Haverlock 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Jack Schlenger 2-3, SB
Gibby Marshall-Inman 2-3, 1 R
Shorewood Pitching:
Jed Keller 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
Blake Gettman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K
The Warriors completed the two-game sweep of the Thunderbirds with a 3-0 shutout.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-1; Shorewood 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday April 26; 4 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 7-6 (8 innings)
Meadowdale starting Pitcher Cole Nelson threw foursolid innings and Cole Duncan hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the 6th inning, however it wasn’t enough as the Snohomish Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the 6th inning and eventually won 7-6 in 8 innings. The game was tied 4-4 after seven innings and Meadowdale grabbed a 6-4 lead after a Parker Cumberland base hit in the top of the 8th Snohomish then mounted another comeback and won the game with 3 runs in the Bottom of the 8th inning.
Records: Snohomish 4-3; Meadowdale 3-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 26; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-0, 6-0
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-1
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Imogen French (L) 7-5, 6-4
Maia Ali (EW) won via Forfeit
Doubles:
Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Anneza Barrias/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-2, 6-2
Kyla Druxman/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Vivian Sou/Nikki Gossler (L) 6-3, 6-3
Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Molly Blacker/Sydney Narorro (L) 6-1, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cascade; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Monday April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Singles:
Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Vivian Tran (MT) defeated Maya Nikolic (MD) 6-4, 6-4
Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Shalom Abi (MT) defeated Sarah Davis (MD) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Annie Hoang/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-1, 6-0
Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Phoebe Armentrout/Hannah Paul (MT) 7-5, 6-3
Lexi Daly/Allison Reves-Davis (MT) defeated McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) 6-4, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 27; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.