High school sports roundup for April 26, 2021

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway Highlights
Pitching:
Jack Schlenger 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
T Dickinson 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
Remy Heckman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Hitting:
Jacob Garber 2-3, 2B, 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI
Jack Schlenger 2-3, 2 RBI
Maddox Stojkovic 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Remy Heckman 2-3, 2B, 2 R
Ryson Yabut 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Cedarcrest 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 28; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 12-3
WP: Brandon Brunette
Brandon Brunette threw three innings of shutout baseball and the Mavericks batters combined for nine extra base hits in a dominating performance over Shorecrest. Nich Banez had two triples and a double, Zaid Flynn contributed a triple and a double while Brunette, Dalton Long, Tyler Brummitt, Cole Nelson and Brody Bluhm each added a double.
Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Shorecrest 2-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 10-6
WP: Dominic Kim
Mountlake Terrace Highlights
Pitching:
Dominic Kim 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Hitting:
Robbie Baringer 2-3, 2 R
Rominic Quiban 1-2, 3 R, 2 RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2; Shorewood 2-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 28; 4:30 p.m. at Meridian Park
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 6-2
WP: Keenan Masters
Save: Jace Hampson
A five-run fifth inning and solid pitching from Mason Lane, Keenan Masters and Jace Hampson led to the Royals’ 6-2 victory over Marysville Getchell. Lane pitched the first four innings and also drove in three runs at the plate. Masters came on in relief and threw two shutout innings, only allowing one hit while also recording a strikeout. Jace Hampson shut the door in the seventh inning.
Lynnwood Highlights
Hitting:
Jace Hampson 2-3, RBI, 2 SB
Mason Lane 1-3, 3 RBI
Eli Stephenson 1-2, SB
Records: Lynnwood 5-3; Marysville Getchell 4-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday April 28; 6:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium (Funko Field)
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-5
WP: Annika Forseth
Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Annika Forseth 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Cameron Siecke 3-4, 1 R, 2B, 6 RBI
Elizabeth Roberts 1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Sofia Chamorro 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Cameron Dunn 1-2, 1 BB, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 29; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Emily Lin (S) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-0
Brynn Morrison (S) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-2, 6-4
Karryn Peterson (S) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-2
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Imogen French (L) 6-7, 6-1, (14-12)
Doubles:
Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Anneza Barrias /Nikki Gossler (L) 6-4, 6-1
Hannah Alexander/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Sydney Narorro/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-3, 6-1
Sophia Stahlei/Kaylin Yu (S) defeated Kokomi Mott/Molly Blacker (L) 6-1, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday April 28; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
