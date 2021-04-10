High school sports roundup for April 9, 2021

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 8-7

Leyon Camantigue hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the 6th inning and freshman pitcher Jace Hampson struck out the side in the top of the 7th as the Royals defeated Meadowdale 8-7 and the teams split the season opening two-game series. Campantigue went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. Hampson pitched the final two innings with four strikeouts and also contributed with his bat by going 2-for-4 with a triple.

WP- Jace Hampson

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

WP- Maddox Stoykovic 1-0

LP- Addison Mattix 0-1

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Jacob Gabler 1-3, R, 2 SB, BB

Gibby Marshall-Inman 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB

Lane Corsi 1-1, 3 BB, 2 SB

Liam Merrill 1-4, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Maddox Stoykovic 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Remy Heckman 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting;

Caden Alley 1-3, RBI, SB

Jack Glover 0-1, 2 BB , 2 SB

Daniel Kim 2-3, 2B, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching-

Addison Mattix 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 3 K

Daniel Kim 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Ryan Cacatian 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 5-2

Singles:

Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Elora Kim (MR) 6-1, 6-7, 6-2

Nhi Pham (MR) defeated Maya Nikolic (MD) 6-3, 6-1

Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Lana Pankoveis (MR) 6-1, 6-4

Sarah Davis (MD) defeated Ilean Boieriu (MR) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Lauren Tra/Jasmine Nguyen (MR) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 6-3

Rachel Lee/Michelle Nguyen (MD) defeated Temi Sofowora/Kenan Yilma (MR) 6-4, 6-2

McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Malina Rattansithy/Kayla Gorospe (MR) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Mariner 0-1

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday April 12; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Rukia Yosif (C). 6-1, 6-2

Aumnia Allisa (C) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 2-6, 6-1,6-1

Michaela Tiya (MT) defeated Ryenn Stark (C) 6-0, 6-0

Olivia Long (C) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Vivian Tran/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Danya Allsh/Sierra Poland (C) 6-3, 7-6

Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (MT) defeated Somathra Sophan/Ai-mi Le (C) 6-2, 6-2

Hannah Paul/Phoebe Armentrout (MT) defeated Fatou Manneh/Salina Nguyen (C) 3-6, 6-2, (10-6)

Record: Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday April 13; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Mariner goal scorers:

– Muhammad Darboe

– Amadou Jadama

– Jesus Ciriaco Trujillo

– Henry Ramirez Arguta

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– River Stewart

– Juan Alvarez

Records: Mariner 1-0-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Tanner Jordan

Lake Stevens goal scorers:

– Jordan Ross

– Ramon Mata

Records: Lake Stevens 1-0-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday April 13; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits