How arts and culture shape Edmonds’ identity topic of next Waterfront Forum, starting Apri 14

Starting April 14, the Edmonds Waterfront Center will launch its second Waterfront Forum: “How Arts and Culture Shape the Identity of Edmonds.” This free four-part Zoom event will feature local experts as presenters, who will explore and celebrate the significant roles that art and culture play in our community.

Arts and culture have long been a vital part of life in the community, drawing artists and performers to Edmonds while impacting the economy and enriching life for all who live and visit here. Art also plays a key role in the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, where the works of local artists are featured in rotating and permanent displays and installations.

“How Arts and Culture Shape the Identity of Edmonds” will give participants a close look at the following components:

April 14: Visual Arts , presented by Tracy Felix, owner of ARTspot, artist, instructor and founding board member of Art Walk, Edmonds Art Studio Tour, and Art Start Northwest (Graphite).

, presented by Tracy Felix, owner of ARTspot, artist, instructor and founding board member of Art Walk, Edmonds Art Studio Tour, and Art Start Northwest (Graphite). April 28: Performing Arts , presented by Joe McIalwain and Dave Earling. McIalwain is the executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Earling, a former Edmonds mayor, is a musician, conductor and a longtime champion of the arts in Edmonds.

, presented by Joe McIalwain and Dave Earling. McIalwain is the executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Earling, a former Edmonds mayor, is a musician, conductor and a longtime champion of the arts in Edmonds. May 12: Literary Art , presented by David Brewster, co-owner of the Edmonds Bookshop. David retired from Starbucks in 2017 after a career in books, music and tech. He serves as president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees Edmonds Center for the Arts.

, presented by David Brewster, co-owner of the Edmonds Bookshop. David retired from Starbucks in 2017 after a career in books, music and tech. He serves as president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees Edmonds Center for the Arts. May 26: Outdoor Art, presented by Frances Chapin, arts and culture manager for the City of Edmonds.

Each presentation will begin at noon and end by 12:30 p.m., with an additional 15 minutes for questions and answers.

To register for this series, email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org. You will receive a registration confirmation email, and then will be emailed a Zoom link the day before each presentation. If you are not familiar with Zoom, email IT specialist Chris Glanister with any questions at chrisg@pilgrimmediasvcs.com.

For more information or to view the first Waterfront Forum “Edmonds From the Beginning,”visit: www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org/senior-programs/waterfront-forum/