Inslee announces reauthorization of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday announced that the Western States Workgroup that includes Washington state has authorized resuming the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes after the FDA and CDC also authorized the restart of the J&J COVID vaccine. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all FDA-authorized vaccines.
The workgroup concluded that the J&J vaccine is safe and effective, the governor’s announcement said, and paired with patient and provider educational materials about potential risks, provides an important option to continue to reduce severe COVID-19 illness.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”
Information in multiple languages about the J&J vaccine can be found on the Washington State Department of Health’s website at this link.
The risks of a blood clot from the J&J is very low, but the low effectiveness against the variants which are now the dominant stains in the US are more worrying. J&J has been found to be 50% or less effective against the dominant stains while Moderna and Pfizer are 80%. Overall 50% is a lot better than 0% though, and with a one shot vaccine, this is good news that it is being offered again.
Conspiracy theories that have convinced people to not protect themselves and others around them are holding our state and economy hostage. We used to be able to ignore wild conspiracies for the most part, and now they are literally killing people by the thousands.
The reason that Israel has fully opened without needing masks anymore is because they were able to effectively counter the conspiracy theorists. In the US, it is seen as a measure of political pride by some to unnecessarily put themselves and their family at risk of death and hamper the economy by forgoing common sense protections.
At some point though we will have to fully open up again once enough people get the vaccine, and overcapacity hospitals would no longer be possible