Interim Chief Bennett says Edmonds ‘ready for reinventing policing,’ will consider becoming candidate for permanent job

Edmonds’ new interim Police Chief Michelle Bennett is excited to head the department in what she says is “a great job, with great people, in a great community.” Bennett sat down for her first one-on-one interview with My Edmonds News. The acting chief is a 30-year veteran of the King County Sheriff’s department, retiring as a major in January 2021.

Here’s an excerpt from the letter Bennett wrote March 19, the day after she started work here:

“I have heard so many amazing things about your police department and have been extremely impressed with this professional and well-run organization. I intend to provide this wonderful, diverse group of public servants with a stable platform of leadership and direction while the selection process for the permanent chief takes place. We will continue to move forward and focus on providing excellent customer service to each person that we encounter.”

Will she consider applying as a candidate for the permanent chief position? “Absolutely,” she said. “The department,” added Bennett, “is amazing; it’s a very diverse police department.” She has been meeting people in the community and thinks Edmonds would be “a great community, ready for reinventing policing.”

The City of Edmonds has hired the Washington, D.C.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct a police chief search; the department has been without a permanent leader since longtime Chief Al Compaan retired in December 2019.

Bennett got her start in Edmonds as a police cadet in 1989, shortly after high school. (And, yes, that’s retired Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan in the photo at the right; he was a detective then.) She graduated from the old Shoreline High School and knew she wanted to go into law enforcement. She said she might have spent her entire career in Edmonds, but that King County held its police candidate’s exam before Edmonds.

The 52-year-old Bennett earned a bachelor’s degree in law and justice and a master’s in psychology and organizational development and behavior. She has a doctorate in education from Seattle Pacific University. She also served as police chief in Maple Valley from 2004-2014, becoming the first female officer in that city. She was the first female chief in Sammamish from 2016-2019. Those two cities contract with King County for police services.

Bennett is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and of the FBI National Academy. She has taught criminal justice classes at Shoreline Community College, Highline Community College and Central Washington University.

Her police career took her from patrol, to training officer, to serving as a school resource officer, master police officer, community sergeant, and administrative and operations Captain with King County, before her promotion to major.

Bennett co-developed the “Take a Stand Against Bullying” curriculum for high schools. Six years later, she created the Take a Stand Against Cyber-Bullying” program. In 2008, she began working with police agencies to address workplace bullying.

The acting police chief arrived in Edmonds just as the department learned that it has met the rigorous accreditation standards set by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Edmonds is one of only about 30 agencies in the state to meet those criteria. To earn that accreditation, the association says a department must prove its policies and actions “reflect the highest professional standards of policing.” That includes such areas as training, use of force, recruitment and code of conduct.

“Isn’t that awesome,” Bennett said of the news. “It’s very exciting!” She said she is particularly pleased for her officers and staff, who have been “resilient and hopeful” during this past year and half without a permanent chief. Bennett also credits former Acting Chief Jim Lawless, who recently left Edmonds for a job in Marysville, for maintaining high standards.

Prior to his departure, Lawless said in a statement that he was excited for Bennett, the department and the city, adding that she “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. I have known Chief Bennett for years and have seen firsthand her drive and determination in serving the community and fostering strong relationships with all stakeholders, both internally and externally,” he said.

Bennett said her career has taught her that transition and changes are always difficult. But, she added, “the opportunities for evolution and transparency in law enforcement are real,” and she believes that Edmonds is well positioned to plan that future.

She also talked about race, equity and social justice; all now part of the conversation in Edmonds.

Speaking about the report from the Mayor’s Task Force on Equity and Social Justice, Bennett said: “I read it; I think there is always room for improvement…we should never shy away from scrutiny.”

Bennett said the city is already making some policing changes. Among them, she cited the city’s decision announced in November 2020 to not file a criminal case for the sole offense of Driving While License Suspended in the Third Degree. Police no longer keep writing tickets for the same driver but work with them and the court to find another way to resolve the infraction. The question the city should ask, she said, is “how can we help you?” Later this month, the police will meet with Equity and Social Justice Task Force members to talk about how to make some of the other task force recommendations a reality.

As the department builds to the future, Bennett said police must continue to be deliberately inclusive, especially for communities of color that have been marginalized. She said there is money in the current budget to hire a community engagement/crime prevention specialist, and she would like to do that before her interim appointment expires.

Bennett said she believes change is about leading with equity and dignity. She is meeting residents, groups and business people. “I want to hear people’s experiences within Edmonds,” Bennett said, “and if there is something we can do differently, we’re an open partner and it takes all of us.”

— By Bob Throndsen