Latest Walkable Edmonds survey asks about Sunday-only option; response deadline April 26

The City of Edmonds has launched a new survey asking residents and business owners for their opinion on various options for holding a second year of Walkable Main Street, which involves closing a portion of Main Street in downtown Edmonds to allow for outdoor dining and shopping.
The deadline to respond is April 26.
The latest survey asks respondents whether they would prefer the event be held all day Saturday and Sunday as it was last year, limiting it to either all day Saturday or all day Sunday, or not holding it at all.
It also asks respondents how far they would be willing to park and walk to the event.
Edmonds launched the Walkable Main Street program in June last year to provide an economic boost to downtown restaurants and businesses after COVID restrictions forced many to shut doors and lay off staff. Traffic was closed on Main Street between 6th and 3rd Avenues each weekend from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, creating a pedestrian-only zone that would encourage people to return to downtown in a COVID-safe manner.
But some downtown merchants said they were hurt by the closures as customers stayed away due to the street closure. So earlier this month, downtown business owners and citizens launched Save Our Saturdays (SOS). The movement advocates boosting local businesses by limiting the Walkable Main Street street closure to Sundays only.
You can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EdmondsWMS.
Thank you for the reminder. I hope that the mayor adopts the Save Our Saturday idea from the downtown Edmonds merchants. It is a great compromise for all.
In the idea section of the survey when asked for ways to enhance the event, I said that we should have an Edmonds booth to store shopping purchases or bags.
Ideally a booth that has info maps, flyers, and also sells Edmonds branded bags, shirts, and gift cards for all local stores/restaurants. This would help local businesses, and would encourage people to shop without having to carry bags around. Maybe staffed by volunteers.
I liked the walkable Edmonds last summer, and hope we can do it again with modifications to support everyone.