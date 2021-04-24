Latest Walkable Edmonds survey asks about Sunday-only option; response deadline April 26

The City of Edmonds has launched a new survey asking residents and business owners for their opinion on various options for holding a second year of Walkable Main Street, which involves closing a portion of Main Street in downtown Edmonds to allow for outdoor dining and shopping.

The deadline to respond is April 26.

The latest survey asks respondents whether they would prefer the event be held all day Saturday and Sunday as it was last year, limiting it to either all day Saturday or all day Sunday, or not holding it at all.

It also asks respondents how far they would be willing to park and walk to the event.

Edmonds launched the Walkable Main Street program in June last year to provide an economic boost to downtown restaurants and businesses after COVID restrictions forced many to shut doors and lay off staff. Traffic was closed on Main Street between 6th and 3rd Avenues each weekend from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, creating a pedestrian-only zone that would encourage people to return to downtown in a COVID-safe manner.

But some downtown merchants said they were hurt by the closures as customers stayed away due to the street closure. So earlier this month, downtown business owners and citizens launched Save Our Saturdays (SOS). The movement advocates boosting local businesses by limiting the Walkable Main Street street closure to Sundays only.

You can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EdmondsWMS.